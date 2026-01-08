CollisionWeek

Brightpoint Acquires Collision Repair Center in Tennessee

Brightpoint Auto Body Repair has acquired Bruce’s Body Shop in Paris, Tenn., the company’s fifth location in middle Tennessee.

The acquired business is now operating as Bruce’s Auto Body Center.

“Bruce’s has built a legacy of trust through craftsmanship and integrity,” said Paul Williams, president of Brightpoint Auto Body Repair. “We are proud to welcome their staff into the Brightpoint team and support their continued success with additional tools, technology, and operational resources.”

The existing staff, repair processes and insurance relationships will remain in place, the company said.

