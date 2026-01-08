CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Boyd Group Clears Regulatory Hurdle for Joe Hudson’s Acquisition

Boyd Group Clears Regulatory Hurdle for Joe Hudson’s Acquisition

By Leave a Comment

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD; NYSE: BGSI) said Wednesday it has received regulatory approval to complete its previously announced $1.3 billion acquisition of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, with closing expected Jan. 9.

The collision repair consolidator announced the definitive agreement Oct. 29 to purchase the 258-location chain from private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners. The deal adds shops across 18 states primarily in the Southeast and will boost Boyd’s total location count to more than 1,270 collision repair facilities across North America.

Boyd simultaneously launched a $780 million initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey