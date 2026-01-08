Boyd Group Clears Regulatory Hurdle for Joe Hudson’s Acquisition

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD; NYSE: BGSI) said Wednesday it has received regulatory approval to complete its previously announced $1.3 billion acquisition of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, with closing expected Jan. 9.

The collision repair consolidator announced the definitive agreement Oct. 29 to purchase the 258-location chain from private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners. The deal adds shops across 18 states primarily in the Southeast and will boost Boyd’s total location count to more than 1,270 collision repair facilities across North America.

Boyd simultaneously launched a $780 million initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange to