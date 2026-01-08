Ama Capital, Keyhaven Acquire UK Collision Repair MSO Vella Group

The Vella Group, the collision repair firm operating 18 locations in northwest England and the Midlands, has received strategic investment from Ama Capital and Keyhaven Capital Partners to back a management buyout and fund expansion.

The transaction marks the first investment in the collision repair industry for London-based Ama Capital, an operator-led private equity firm. Keyhaven, a specialist private equity firm focused on the European lower mid-market, previously invested in the UK collision repair industry through Steer Automotive Group before exiting that investment to Oakley Capital in 2024.

Founded in 1986 in Southport, Merseyside, by Karl Vella MBE, the