The Riverside Company Acquires Certified Collision Group from Incline Equity Partners

Network of OEM-certified collision repair facilities supports independent businesses in U.S. and Canada.

The Riverside Company has acquired the Certified Collision Group (CCG), the subscription-based membership network for independent collision repair facilities, from Incline Equity Partners.

Terms of the transaction, announced yesterday, were not disclosed.

CCG, founded in 2014, provides independent collision repairers with access to insurance programs, OEM certification support, performance management consulting and vendor rebate programs. The network has expanded to affiliates in all 50 U.S. states and Canada.

Incline Equity Partners acquired its stake in CCG in May 2022.

“The collision repair industry is large, highly fragmented