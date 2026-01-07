CollisionWeek

Cox Automotive Projects 15.8 Million New-Vehicle Sales in 2026, Down 2.4% from 2025

Used vehicle values projected to increase 2% year over year by the end of 2026.

Cox Automotive forecasts U.S. new-vehicle sales will reach 15.8 million units in 2026, a 2.4% decline from 2025 levels, according to the company’s annual industry outlook released Monday.

The forecast follows a 2025 that exceeded expectations across most metrics.

“The fact is, most vehicle sales metrics in 2025 were slightly stronger than many forecast – including us,” said Jeremy Robb, interim chief economist at Cox Automotive. “Our 2026 forecast reflects a slowing market, but still a good one. While we’re expecting most sales metrics to

