Changing and Saving Lives Foundation Adds Two Board Members

The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the National Auto Body Council (NABC), elected two new board members at its Dec. 12 annual meeting after expanding the board from three to five members.

John Winchell, in-house CPA for Midway Auto Inc. in Kansas City, Mo., was elected treasurer. Winchell also serves as CPA for URG and has experience managing grant-writing operations and nonprofit organizations. He was involved in the foundation’s formation.

Tim Bates, executive vice president of operations at SolutionWorks in Fort Worth, Texas, was elected director at large. Bates leads the NABC Military