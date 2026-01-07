CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Changing and Saving Lives Foundation Adds Two Board Members

Changing and Saving Lives Foundation Adds Two Board Members

By Leave a Comment

The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the National Auto Body Council (NABC), elected two new board members at its Dec. 12 annual meeting after expanding the board from three to five members.

John Winchell

John Winchell, in-house CPA for Midway Auto Inc. in Kansas City, Mo., was elected treasurer. Winchell also serves as CPA for URG and has experience managing grant-writing operations and nonprofit organizations. He was involved in the foundation’s formation.

Tim Bates, executive vice president of operations at SolutionWorks in Fort Worth, Texas, was elected director at large. Bates leads the NABC Military

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey