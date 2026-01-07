ASE and WrenchWay to Host January 15 Webinar on New Technician Workforce Initiative

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and WrenchWay will host a free webinar on Jan. 15 at noon (ET) to introduce ASE Connects, a membership program aimed at addressing technician workforce challenges.

The webinar, Introducing ASE Connects: Building a Stronger Technician Workforce Together, will feature executives from both organizations discussing how ASE Connects provides shops with workforce data, connections to technical schools and industry insights.

Topics will include how ASE and WrenchWay are partnering on the initiative, an overview of membership offerings including a new Industry Data Exchange, and how shops can join the program.

Registration is