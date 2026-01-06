State Farm’s Teresa Candiloro Joins CAPA Board of Directors

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) has elected Teresa Candiloro to its board of directors, the nonprofit collision repair parts certification organization announced Dec. 22.

Candiloro is a property and casualty claims consultant with State Farm Insurance. She previously served as an estimatics section manager with the insurer and holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation.

“CAPA is pleased to welcome Teresa to the Board,” said Gerry Poirier, CAPA board chair. “Her perspective and claims expertise will be an asset in helping CAPA continue to meet industry needs across the ever-evolving collision repair landscape.”

CAPA’s board includes representatives from insurers, parts distributors, collision repairers and quality assurance organizations.

In addition to Candiloro, the current CAPA board members include: Mike Dolabi, Parts Authority; Mark Scafati, LKQ; Mike Bundra, Allstate; Patrick Burnett, USAA; Joseph Flowers, Farmers Insurance; Jim Gadberry, Nationwide; Tom Latronico, Liberty Mutual; Troy Penry, GEICO, vice chair; Jeff Procaccini, Travelers; John Retton, Progressive; Brian Burbridge, Caliber Collision; Kayla Williams-Clark, Classic Collision; Dave Garner, Joe Hudson’s Collision Center; Seth Ingall, Crash Champions; Gerry Poirier, Vector Squared; and Kerry Tapio, Intertek.