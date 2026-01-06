Sony Honda Mobility Begins AFEELA 1 Trial Production in Ohio Ahead of Late 2026 Deliveries

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. announced it has begun trial production of its AFEELA 1 electric vehicle at Honda’s East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio and established a dedicated quality inspection facility as the company prepares for U.S. customer deliveries later this year.

The Tokyo-based joint venture between Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co. announced the manufacturing milestone Jan. 2 and showcased pre-production vehicles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nev. on Jan. 5.

The AFEELA 1 features 40 sensors, panoramic screens, in-vehicle infotainment applications and advanced driver assistance systems that the company said will present quality