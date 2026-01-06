SEMA Opens Applications for 2026 Scholarships, Loan Forgiveness Awards

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is accepting applications for its 2026 Memorial Scholarship Fund, with awards of up to $5,000 available for students and up to $2,000 in loan forgiveness for employees of SEMA-member companies.

Applications are open through April 3 online.

The scholarship program is open to high school seniors and college students in the United States and Canada attending accredited universities, colleges, and vocational or technical schools. Loan forgiveness awards are available to employees of SEMA-member companies who have completed a qualifying program of study and have at least $2,000 in outstanding student loans.

“The SEMA Memorial