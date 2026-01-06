The Hartford Opens Technology Hub in Columbus, Ohio

The Hartford (NYSE: HIG) has opened a technology office in Columbus, Ohio, adding approximately 75 positions focused on artificial intelligence, cloud architecture and technology development.

The office, located at Easton Town Center, will house both new hires and existing remote employees in the region. The insurer said the facility includes space for prototyping new products and services.

“The Hartford is a destination for top talent working on the frontier of technological change, and this Columbus office is part of our strategy to have employees collaborate on products and services that are integral to the future of insurance,” said Chief Information