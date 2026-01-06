Georgia Approves Auto Insurance Rate Cuts for Liberty Mutual, Safeco Customers

CollisionWeek

Latest rate approvals follow reductions by State Farm in November.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced last month the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance approved rate reductions for Liberty Mutual and Safeco policyholders in the state.

The approved rate filings include a 5.7% reduction for Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Co., a 5.1% reduction for Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois and a 4.9% reduction for Safeco Insurance Co. of Indiana.

“These reductions are the latest addition in a developing trend of major insurance savings for Georgia families, showcasing the state’s growing and competitive industry,” King said.

