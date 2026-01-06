Dent Wizard Names Bryan Wynn as CEO

Dent Wizard International has named Bryan Wynn as chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1.

Wynn joined Dent Wizard in 2022 as chief financial officer and most recently served as president. Before joining the company, he was an executive vice president at Bain Capital, where he worked with portfolio companies on growth strategy and operations, including companies in the automotive services and refinishing sectors.

“I step into this role with energy, optimism, and deep respect for the people who built Dent Wizard into the leader it is today,” Wynn said. “Our strategies remain our North Star.”

Mike Black, who served