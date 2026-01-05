CollisionWeek

NORTHEAST Trade Show Set for March 20-22 in New Jersey

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey will hold its 49th annual NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show March 20-22 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

Northeast Tradeshow logoThe trade show will feature more than 150 exhibitors displaying equipment, tools and technology for collision repair and mechanical service professionals. Free registration is available at aaspnjnortheast.com.

AirPro Diagnostics will return as the education sponsor for the 2026 event. The organization said it will announce educational programming details at a later date.

The show will also include the Fourth Annual Body Work Bowl competition and prize drawings.

“NORTHEAST offers automotive repair professionals

