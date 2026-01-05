MOTOR Information Systems President Jeff Nosek Promoted to Deputy Group Head of Hearst Transportation

CollisionWeek

MOTOR Information Systems President Jeff Nosek was promoted to deputy group head of Hearst Transportation, effective Jan. 1.

Nosek will continue serving as president of MOTOR, the automotive parts and repair data provider, while assuming group-level responsibilities across Hearst Transportation’s automotive businesses. He will report to Sean Lanagan, president of Hearst Transportation.

Hearst Transportation includes MOTOR, vehicle valuation provider Black Book, aviation maintenance software company CAMP Systems International and heavy-duty truck diagnostics provider Noregon Systems.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve as deputy group head of Hearst

