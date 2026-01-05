CollisionWeek

Ford Donates 31 Vehicles to 16 Collision Repair Training Programs

Program administered by Collision Repair Education Foundation benefits more than 1,000 students nationwide.

Ford Motor Company has donated 31 late-model vehicles to 16 educational institutions through a new program administered by the Collision Repair Education Foundation in partnership with the Collision Engineering Career Alliance and I-CAR.

The initiative currently benefits more than 1,000 students enrolled in collision repair programs at high schools and colleges nationwide, with future classes expected to train on the donated vehicles as well.

“Collision instructors across the country have shared that their number one need is having current model vehicles for their students to practice on,

