CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ABPA Joins Coalition of Associations Raising Concerns with Section 232 Tariff Inclusion Process

ABPA Joins Coalition of Associations Raising Concerns with Section 232 Tariff Inclusion Process

By Leave a Comment

First two-week tariff inclusion window that could impact automotive parts imported into the U.S. opened January 1.

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) joined 28 other national trade associations in a letter to the Office of Management and Budget raising concerns about the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Section 232 tariff inclusion process for steel and aluminum derivative products.

The letter, led by the National Foreign Trade Council, was addressed to Mark Paoletta, general counsel and acting administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs.

The first inclusion window for auto parts tariffs opened January 1 and runs through January

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey