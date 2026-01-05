AAA Survey Finds Two-Thirds of Drivers Support Requiring Alcohol-Impairment Prevention Technology in New Vehicles

A new survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that 67% of drivers support requiring all new vehicles to include alcohol-impairment prevention technology, while 51% support lowering the legal blood alcohol concentration limit from 0.08 to 0.05.

The annual Traffic Safety Culture Index, released Dec. 15, examined driver attitudes, self-reported behaviors and support for traffic safety policies. Federal officials estimate more than 39,000 people were killed in U.S. traffic crashes in 2024.

“Findings from the AAA Foundation survey give us a strong sense of what drivers see as risky, and what they want done about it,” said Dr.