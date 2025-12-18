Enlyte to Acquire PartsTrader

PartsTrader will remain an open platform operating as an independent entity.

Enlyte has agreed to acquire PartsTrader, the parts procurement marketplace, the company announced Dec. 18.

PartsTrader will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Enlyte and continue operating as an independent entity alongside Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division. Both Mitchell and PartsTrader will remain open platforms, allowing integration with other information providers, suppliers and partners.

“This acquisition reinforces Enlyte’s commitment to the Auto Physical Damage industry and our focus on delivering comprehensive technology solutions that improve outcomes across the collision claims and repair sectors,” said Alex Sun, CEO of Enlyte.