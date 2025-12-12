CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / State Farm Approved for 5.9% Auto Insurance Rate Decrease in Louisiana

State Farm Approved for 5.9% Auto Insurance Rate Decrease in Louisiana

By Leave a Comment

State Farm has received approval from Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple for a 5.9% average rate decrease on personal auto insurance, the Louisiana Department of Insurance announced Dec. 11.

State Farm logoThe change affects more than 1,066,000 policyholders and takes effect Jan. 1, 2026. State Farm is the largest personal auto insurer in Louisiana with approximately 30% market share.

According to the Department, State Farm attributed the decrease primarily to reduced frequency of physical damage claims.

“I’m glad to see positive movement on auto rates in Louisiana for the first time in years,” Temple said. “Because fewer accidents are contributing to these

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey