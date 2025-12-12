State Farm Approved for 5.9% Auto Insurance Rate Decrease in Louisiana

State Farm has received approval from Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple for a 5.9% average rate decrease on personal auto insurance, the Louisiana Department of Insurance announced Dec. 11.

The change affects more than 1,066,000 policyholders and takes effect Jan. 1, 2026. State Farm is the largest personal auto insurer in Louisiana with approximately 30% market share.

According to the Department, State Farm attributed the decrease primarily to reduced frequency of physical damage claims.

“I’m glad to see positive movement on auto rates in Louisiana for the first time in years,” Temple said. “Because fewer accidents are contributing to these