CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Solera Reports AI-Powered Estimating Cuts Cycle Times, Boosts Shop Revenue

Solera Reports AI-Powered Estimating Cuts Cycle Times, Boosts Shop Revenue

By Leave a Comment

Collision repair facilities using Solera’s Qapter AI estimating platform are reporting faster estimate turnaround and improved financial performance, according to the company.

The platform, powered by Solera’s Visual Intelligence and Repair Science, reduces estimate creation time from as much as several days to under 20 minutes, Solera said. A repair facility employee photographs the damaged vehicle, the software generates an estimate in approximately three minutes, and an estimator reviews and finalizes the document.

 

Repairs can be scheduled immediately, reducing delays and improving satisfaction.

Sebastian Torres, owner and general manager of CARSTAR Torcam Group.

Sebastian Torres, owner and general

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey