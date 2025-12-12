AutoNation Acquires Baltimore Toyota Dealership

AutoNation Inc. has acquired Jerry’s Toyota from Jerry’s Automotive Group in Baltimore, renaming the store AutoNation Toyota White Marsh.

The dealership generates approximately $123 million in annual revenue and sells about 2,600 new and used vehicles annually, according to AutoNation. The acquisition gives AutoNation its 20th Toyota store nationwide and its first Toyota dealership in Maryland.

The transaction took effect Dec. 8.

AutoNation now operates 18 locations in Maryland, including nine premium luxury stores, three domestic brand stores, three import stores and three collision centers.

“AutoNation Toyota White Marsh expands our brand portfolio in a key market and aligns with