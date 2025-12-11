Robert Aldridge Promoted to Director of Sales at ProColor Collision

CollisionWeek

ProColor Collision announced it has promoted Robert Aldridge to director of sales, effective immediately.

Aldridge, who joined ProColor Collision in 2023 as field sales and performance manager, will lead national account management and insurance carrier relationships. He reports to Lou Berman, vice president of sales and operations for Fix Network USA and ProColor Collision.

“Robert’s deep understanding of insurer expectations and operational performance makes him the ideal leader to advance our sales strategy,” Berman said. “His experience will help us further support insurance carriers and franchisees by aligning performance with growth opportunities and ensuring ongoing collaboration.”

