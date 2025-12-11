CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mitchell Reports Record BEV Collision Claims Frequency in Q3

Mitchell Reports Record BEV Collision Claims Frequency in Q3

By Leave a Comment

Electric vehicle collision claims rebound as expiring U.S. government tax incentives drive record sales.

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) collision claims frequency reached an all-time high of 3.21% in the third quarter of 2025, rebounding after dropping for the first time in the second quarter, according to Mitchell’s latest Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights report released today.

The surge coincided with record BEV sales driven by expiring government tax incentives. In Canada, BEV claims jumped to 4.91%, a year-over-year increase of 24%.

“We’re witnessing the immediate impact of policy changes on BEV adoption and collision claim trends in both the U.S. and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey