Mitchell Reports Record BEV Collision Claims Frequency in Q3

Electric vehicle collision claims rebound as expiring U.S. government tax incentives drive record sales.

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) collision claims frequency reached an all-time high of 3.21% in the third quarter of 2025, rebounding after dropping for the first time in the second quarter, according to Mitchell’s latest Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights report released today.

The surge coincided with record BEV sales driven by expiring government tax incentives. In Canada, BEV claims jumped to 4.91%, a year-over-year increase of 24%.

“We’re witnessing the immediate impact of policy changes on BEV adoption and collision claim trends in both the U.S. and