IBIS Middle East Set for New Dubai Venue, Revised Format on February 10-11

IBIS Worldwide said its IBIS Middle East 2026 conference will be held Feb. 10-11 at The Avery at Conrad Dubai, marking a change in venue and format for the regional event.

Early bird registration is available through the month December.

The conference will follow IBIS’s 2026 global theme of “Connecting Changemakers” and feature a restructured program with shorter content segments, interactive discussions and networking sessions focused on the Middle East collision repair market.

“The Middle East is one of the most exciting, dynamic and fast-evolving regions in the global collision repair market,” said Robert Snook, IBIS conference director. “With our new venue and a completely different, more dynamic format for 2026, IBIS Middle East is the perfect platform and environment for the Middle East’s collision industry changemakers to connect.”

For more information about IBIS Middle East 2026 early bird registration options, please contact Emily Miles via email at: emily@ibisworldwide.com