Fall ASE Certification Registration deadline December 31

Last chance to register for five tests to be discontinued next year.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence announced that automotive service professionals must register for the fall ASE certification testing by Dec. 31. Those who register by the deadline will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE certification tests.

The deadline carries additional urgency for technicians seeking certification or recertification in five test areas ASE is discontinuing at year’s end: Test E1 – Truck Equipment Installation and Repair; Test E2 – Electrical/Electronic Systems Installation and Repair; Test E3 – Auxiliary Power Systems Installation