CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Enterprise Mobility Completes Acquisition of Heavy-Duty Truck Leasing Firm

Enterprise Mobility Completes Acquisition of Heavy-Duty Truck Leasing Firm

By Leave a Comment

Enterprise Mobility has completed its acquisition of Hogan, a commercial transportation services provider, expanding its fleet to include Class 7 and Class 8 heavy-duty trucks.

The acquisition combines two St. Louis-based, family-owned companies. Hogan operates approximately 10,000 pieces of equipment at more than 50 locations with about 3,000 employees. The company provides truck leasing, truck rental, dedicated transportation services and logistics solutions.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Enterprise Mobility previously operated a fleet of Class 1-6 vehicles. The acquisition adds heavy-duty trucks and specialized equipment including refrigerated trucks and trailers, flatbeds and automotive haulers.

“Recognizing the complementary networks, talented workforces

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey