Crash Champions Deploys PartsTrader’s Orderly Platform Across Over 650 Locations

Crash Champions has completed deployment of PartsTrader’s Orderly parts procurement platform across its network of more than 650 collision repair facilities, the companies announced December 9.

The Chicago-based multi-shop operator is the first MSO to implement the AI-powered parts ordering system at full scale, according to the companies. PartsTrader announced the launch of Orderly on December 2.

“The successful launch of Orderly by PartsTrader is a significant leap forward in our strategy to leverage AI-driven insights to improve the collision repair experience,” said Matt Ebert, Crash Champions founder and CEO. “By infusing our repair centers with powerful tools like Orderly,