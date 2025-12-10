Collision Coverage Claims Were Down Over 11% in Second Quarter Compared to 2024

While down, the rate of decline was lower than in the first quarter. Quarterly collision claim counts have been down versus the previous year for nine quarters.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that the year-over-year rate of decline in quarterly collision coverage claims slowed somewhat in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. Claims on a quarterly basis were down year-over-year for the ninth consecutive quarter. Losses were also down on a quarterly basis compared to the same quarter last year for the eighth month in a row.