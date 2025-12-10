ASE and WrenchWay Partner on Technician Workforce Initiative

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced Dec. 9 the launch of ASE Connects, a partnership with WrenchWay aimed at connecting repair facilities, dealerships and training programs to address technician workforce development.

The initiative, scheduled to launch in January 2026, will focus on two areas: facilitating connections between businesses and schools, and collecting industry workforce data.

“There are many groups out there doing great work to help with issues like the technician shortage,” said Dave Johnson, ASE president and CEO. “ASE Connects is meant to supplement, not replace those efforts. Certain aspects simply work better when all parties