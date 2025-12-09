HD Repair Forum Opens Registration for March 18-19 Conference in Nashville

Registration is open online for the 2026 HD Repair Forum, scheduled for March 18-19 at the Music City Center in Nashville.

The conference, which focuses on heavy-duty and medium-duty collision repair, will co-locate with the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.

“TMC has been a great partner in this new endeavor and working together to co-locate and co-promote the events will benefit both programs,” said HDRF President and co-founder Brian Nessen. “While HDRF is supportive of all heavy-duty repair industry associations and groups, the Nashville location and the OEM involvement at