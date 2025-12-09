CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / HD Repair Forum Opens Registration for March 18-19 Conference in Nashville

HD Repair Forum Opens Registration for March 18-19 Conference in Nashville

By Leave a Comment

Registration is open online for the 2026 HD Repair Forum, scheduled for March 18-19 at the Music City Center in Nashville.

HD Repair Forum logoThe conference, which focuses on heavy-duty and medium-duty collision repair, will co-locate with the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.

“TMC has been a great partner in this new endeavor and working together to co-locate and co-promote the events will benefit both programs,” said HDRF President and co-founder Brian Nessen. “While HDRF is supportive of all heavy-duty repair industry associations and groups, the Nashville location and the OEM involvement at

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey