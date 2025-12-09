Brightpoint Auto Body Announces Expansion in Las Vegas

Frank’s Auto Body, a collision repair company operating under Brightpoint Auto Body Repair, will open a new facility in North Las Vegas, Nev., expanding beyond its two existing Henderson locations.

The company, which has operated in the Las Vegas market for more than 40 years, said the North Las Vegas facility will include advanced collision repair and paint technology and expanded service bays.

“For more than four decades, Frank’s has been honored to serve the Las Vegas community and grow alongside it,” said Paul Williams, president of Brightpoint. “This new location represents our continued commitment to quality, innovation, and customer