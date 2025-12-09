ASA Urges Support for Federal Catalytic Converter Theft Legislation

The Automotive Service Association is calling on collision repair facility owners to contact their congressional representatives to support anti-theft legislation following a House hearing on crimes affecting small businesses.

The House Small Business Committee held a hearing last week titled “Main Street under Attack: The Cost of Crime on Small Businesses.” Committee Chairman Roger Williams (R-TX), who owns an auto dealership, said dealerships have experienced increased inventory theft.

The hearing also addressed cybersecurity threats to small businesses. Williams said small businesses are 210 percent more likely to experience cyberattacks than large companies because they lack resources to implement cybersecurity measures.