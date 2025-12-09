AASP/NJ Backs Right to Appraisal Bills in Legislature

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is supporting proposed legislation that would require all automobile insurance policies in the state to include an appraisal clause.

Assembly Bill 6106 was filed Nov. 24 by Reps. Dan Hutchinson (D-District 4) and Cody Miller (D-District 4). The bill is a companion to SB 4534, filed earlier this year in the state Senate by Sen. Paul Moriarty (D-District 4).

The Assembly bill has been referred to the Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee. The Senate bill is with the Commerce Committee.

“Securing legislative support in both the state Senate and