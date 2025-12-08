CollisionWeek

Wholesale Used Vehicle Prices Rise 1.3% in November

While up month-over-month, the results were flat year-over-year.

Wholesale used vehicle prices adjusted for mix, mileage, and seasonality increased 1.3% in November compared to October, according to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index released by Cox Automotive.

The seasonally adjusted index reached 205.4, essentially unchanged from November 2024. The increase runs counter to the typical November pattern, which historically averages a 0.6% decline.

Non-adjusted wholesale prices fell 0.3% from October and are now flat year-over-year.

“Like most metrics we track across the automotive landscape, wholesale prices dipped in October before showing modest improvement in November,” said Jeremy Robb, interim chief

