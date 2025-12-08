Nancy Pierce Named CEO at GEICO

Todd Combs departs for role at JPMorgan. Adam Johnson appointed president of Berkshire Hathaway’s consumer products, service and retailing businesses including automotive.

Berkshire Hathaway announced today that Nancy L. Pierce has been name chief executive officer of GEICO, effective immediately. Todd A. Combs is exiting the role to join JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pierce, who has served as GEICO’s chief operating officer, has been with the insurer since 1986. Her career at the company has included leadership positions in claims, underwriting, product management and regional operations.

“Nancy knows the business inside and out. She’s practical, decisive and focused