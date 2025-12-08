CSN Collision Adds Repair Facility to Network in Spring, Texas

CSN Milstead Collision, a family-owned collision repair facility in Spring, Texas in the Houston area, has joined the CSN Collision Network.

The Milstead family has operated automotive businesses in the region for more than 50 years. Dick Milstead founded Milstead Automotive in 1971, and the family opened the collision repair facility in 2000.

“When we realized how often we were subletting collision work, it made sense to bring that expertise in-house,” said Amy Milstead, owner. “Adding a collision center strengthened our ability to deliver a full-service automotive experience, built on the same honesty and craftsmanship our customers have trusted for