Classic Collision Acquires 9 Location MSO with Facilities in Georgia, South Carolina

Classic Collision has acquired Kendrick Paint & Body, adding nine collision repair facilities in Augusta, Martinez and Evans, Ga., as well as Aiken, S.C.
Kendrick Paint & Body, founded in 1952, was the largest family-owned collision repair network in the Central Savannah River Area.
Atlanta-based Classic Collision operates 362 collision repair facilities nationwide.
