State Insurance Regulators Oppose Federal AI Moratorium, Cite Risk to Claims Operations

State insurance regulators have urged Congress to reject proposals for a federal moratorium on artificial intelligence regulation, warning that overly broad definitions could disrupt routine insurance operations including claims processing and underwriting.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) sent a letter yesterday to Senate and House leadership opposing any federal moratorium on state legislative or regulatory authority over AI.

The organization, which represents chief insurance regulators in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories, said prior draft legislation included definitions of “artificial intelligence,” “artificial intelligence system” and “automated decision system” broad enough to capture everyday