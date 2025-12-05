CollisionWeek

PPG to Offer Digital Color-Matching Software for Commercial Vehicle Coatings

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) announced today that it will make its VisualizID software available for Delfleet Evolution commercial vehicle coatings in the United States and Canada.

The software allows users to view, compare and select color variants digitally, eliminating the need for physical color tools in commercial vehicle repair facilities.

“Adding PPG VisualizID software functionality to our PPG Delfleet Evolution coatings provides our commercial customers with an intuitive, digital solution that simplifies and accelerates the color identification and selection process,” said Miguel Martinez, PPG director commercial coatings, Automotive Refinish.

The Delfleet Evolution coating system includes single-stage and basecoat/clearcoat finishes.

