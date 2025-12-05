CollisionWeek

North Carolina Man Sentenced for Selling Dangerous Counterfeit Car Airbags

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced Wednesday, that on September 30, a federal judge sentenced a Raleigh, N.C. man to one year and a day for importing and selling thousands of counterfeit car airbags into the Raleigh area over the past two years.

Counterfeit Air Bag Supplier Sentenced to PrisonThe defendant, Mateen Mohammad Alinaghian, 31, sold the counterfeit airbags locally and to online buyers through Facebook Marketplace.  The court also ordered Alinaghian to pay restitution in the amount of $83,405.95 to the victims who unknowingly purchased a counterfeit airbag, and to the car manufacturers, and forfeit $154,693.16.

"Selling fake airbags

