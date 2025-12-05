Consumer Sentiment Rises Slightly in December Preliminary Results

University of Michigan reports sentiment increased 2.3 index points from November in early December, though index remains 28% below year-ago levels.

Consumer sentiment rose modestly in early December, climbing 2.3 index points from November, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers. The Consumer Sentiment Index reached 53.3 in early December, up 4.5% from 51.0 in the November survey, but 28.0% below the 74.0 sentiment index result in December 2024.

Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of economic activity. Sentiment levels can also impact consumer’s willingness to make large purchases such as automobiles.

