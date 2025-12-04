Trump Administration Proposes Rollback of Fuel Economy Standards

Administration says proposal will improve the affordability of new, safer vehicles.

The Trump Administration on Wednesday unveiled a proposed rule to reset federal fuel economy standards, setting fleet-wide targets at 34.5 miles per gallon by model year 2031 and eliminating a credit trading system the administration says created an electric vehicle mandate.

The proposed rule from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) would apply to passenger cars and light trucks for model years 2022 through 2031, reversing standards set by the Biden administration. The proposal includes reclassifying crossovers and small SUVs as passenger automobiles rather than light trucks starting