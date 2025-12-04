CollisionWeek

Driven Brands Collision Group Reaches $6 Million Milestone in Cystic Fibrosis Fundraising

The Driven Brands Collision Group announced it has raised more than $6 million for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy.

The company’s collision repair brands — Abra, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA — have collected the funds over more than 25 years through car washes, golf tournaments, car shows, barbecues, charity walks, garage sales and in-store donations.

CARSTAR began the fundraising effort after a franchise partner’s granddaughter was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a progressive genetic disease affecting the lungs, pancreas and other organs. Nearly 40,000 people in the United States live with the condition, according to the company.

