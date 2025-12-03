WIN Scholarship Fundraiser Generates $6,500 for Collision Repair Students

Record 40 students received awards through partnership with Collision Repair Education Foundation.

The Women’s Industry Network raised more than $6,500 through its annual scholarship walk and an extended team competition fundraiser, the organization announced today.

The fundraising effort combined WIN’s traditional scholarship walk, held at the organization’s annual conference in May, with an extended program that allowed businesses and teams to compete for recognition through year-round donations.

Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass raised the most funds among participating businesses and teams, followed by Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Entegral, Powered by Enterprise in second place and Sparks Underwriters in third.

The