Open Road Calibrations Opens Seventh ADAS Center

Open Road Calibrations has opened its seventh ADAS calibration center in San Antonio, Texas, in a facility shared with a newly remodeled Open Road Collision location.

The 20,000-square-foot center performed its first calibration in July with August marking its first full month in operation. The company operates calibration centers in Phoenix (North Phoenix and Chandler), Ariz., Albuquerque, N.M., Tulsa, Okla., Amarillo and Houston, Texas, and now San Antonio.

The San Antonio location differs from the company’s other facilities. Unlike the hub-and-spoke model used in Albuquerque and Amarillo, where multiple collision centers feed into a single calibration site, this center currently

