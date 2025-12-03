CARSTAR Collision Craft Opens Springdale, Arkansas Location

CARSTAR Collision Craft held a grand opening of its new collision repair center in Springdale, Ark. on Nov. 20

The facility is located off Highway 412. The opening included a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local officials, Chamber of Commerce representatives and community partners.

“Our team is dedicated to providing reliable, high-quality collision repair services backed by the strength and expertise of the CARSTAR network,” said Clayton and Vanessa Bearden, who own the business. “We look forward to serving our neighbors and becoming a trusted resource in this community.”

Damien Reyna, chief operating officer of collision operations at Driven Brands, which