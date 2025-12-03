ASE Partners with WrenchWay to Launch Third Annual Technician Survey

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has partnered with WrenchWay to conduct a survey of automotive, diesel and collision repair technicians, instructors and students.

The Voice of Technician Survey opened today and will run through Dec. 12, according to the organizations. The survey takes six to 10 minutes to complete, and respondents will be entered in a prize drawing.

“The feedback we receive will help us highlight what it is really like to work or teach in this industry,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “We will use the responses to identify challenges, spotlight opportunities for